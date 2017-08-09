Stephon Wright comes to the rescue of L.A. Cathedral offensive line

There's no more important position to the success of L.A. Cathedral's football season than offensive lineman. They're the ones who are assigned to protect quarterback Bryce Young.

Cathedral was impressive in seven-on-seven passing competitions when there were no pads and no blocking. How the line performs this fall is key. And coach Kevin Pearson isn't taking any chances.

He's allowing 6-foot-4, 285-pound junior defensive lineman Stephon Wright to play on offense. "He's a beast," Pearson said.

"I was really concerned two weeks ago," Pearson said of his line. "Now they're kind of exceeding expectations."

Juniors Kyle Sullivan-Jones and Dylan Taylor are getting a shot to start, along with senior Keith Conley.

But you'll know the Phantoms are serious when Wright is playing offense. He's the big man on campus, and keeping the talented Bryce Young healthy and happy is a top priority.