Baseball

Swan dives at end of El Toro victory

Eric Sondheimer

You can't practice how to celebrate winning a championship at Dodger Stadium. El Toro's dog pile after beating Corona 4-0 was pretty impressive.

A couple of players did swan dives, landing on grass instead of people.

El Toro catcher Tyler Lasch looked ready to join the Los Angeles Rams after tackling pitcher Jake Jackson.

It was just a bunch of happy teenagers enjoying themselves at Dodger Stadium.

