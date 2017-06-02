Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Swan dives at end of El Toro victory
|Eric Sondheimer
You can't practice how to celebrate winning a championship at Dodger Stadium. El Toro's dog pile after beating Corona 4-0 was pretty impressive.
A couple of players did swan dives, landing on grass instead of people.
El Toro catcher Tyler Lasch looked ready to join the Los Angeles Rams after tackling pitcher Jake Jackson.
It was just a bunch of happy teenagers enjoying themselves at Dodger Stadium.