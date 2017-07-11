Sydney McLaughlin, MacKenzie Gore are the Gatorade athletes of the year

Track standout Sydney McLaughlin from Union Catholic High School in New Jersey and left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore from Whiteville, N.C., were named the Gatorade female and male high school athletes of the year during an awards ceremony Tuesday night at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey.

McLaughlin is the first back-to-back winner in the 32-year history of the female award. She's a hurdler and sprinter who was a member of the U.S. Olympic team in 2016.

Gore was the No. 3 pick overall by the San Diego Padres. He had an 0.19 ERA in high school baseball this season.