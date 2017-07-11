Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Sydney McLaughlin, MacKenzie Gore are the Gatorade athletes of the year
|Eric Sondheimer
Track standout Sydney McLaughlin from Union Catholic High School in New Jersey and left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore from Whiteville, N.C., were named the Gatorade female and male high school athletes of the year during an awards ceremony Tuesday night at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey.
McLaughlin is the first back-to-back winner in the 32-year history of the female award. She's a hurdler and sprinter who was a member of the U.S. Olympic team in 2016.
Gore was the No. 3 pick overall by the San Diego Padres. He had an 0.19 ERA in high school baseball this season.