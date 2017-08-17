T.J. who? Chaminade is just fine with running back Andrew Van Buren

T.J. Pledger was supposed to be one of the top running backs in California at Chaminade this season. Then he moved to Florida to attend IMG Academy. Don't feel sorry for the Eagles, because his backup, Andrew Van Buren, is quite a player.

Van Buren, committed to Boise State, had three touchdown runs on Thursday night in a scrimmage against City Section power Narbonne in which the Eagles pretty much ran at-will when using their power pitch offense. The Eagles opened a 35-17 lead early in the third quarter.

Chaminade's offensive line is outstanding, led by Dylan Kellogg, and starting next week against Oaks Christian, opponents had better be ready for the Eagles' short-yardage offense.

Quarterbacks Ryan Stevens and Mac Griffin were also efficient and effective. Stevens had a TD pass to Nick Crespo.

Narbonne was successful when quarterback Jalen Chatman was able to get tempo going on offense. He had a 65-yard touchdown pass to Noah Jackson and another short TD pass. He was intercepted by Dallas Taylor-Cortez and Blake Antzoulatos.

Narbonne held out running back Jermar Jefferson, who was nursing a knee bruise. The Gauchos open next week at home against Gardena Serra.

Edgar Ramos made a 38-yard field goal for Narbonne. Jonah Lipel was booming kickoffs into the end zone for Chaminade.