Taft basketball adds two players from Sudan

City Section basketball has been getting stronger in the offseason thanks to transfer students, and Taft could be ready to challenge Fairfax and Westchester if two players from Sudan that began classes on Wednesday gain eligibility.

Ador Athual, who's 6 feet 11, and Garang Kuot, who is 6-6, have moved from Nevada and are living with a host family in the Taft district, Coach Derrick Taylor said.

The City Section will rule on their eligibility.

Taylor said both are promising players. They are listed as juniors.

Taft already picked up Makani Whiteside, a junior guard from St. John Bosco.

Westchester, El Camino Real, University and Fairfax also have transfers joining their programs.