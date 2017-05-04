Taft knocks off El Camino Real, 3-2, to help playoff chances

Taft finished in last place in the West Valley League with a 2-8 record, but its 3-2 victory over second-place El Camino Real on Thursday could mean the Toreadors will avoid a play-in game when the City Section Division I seedings are announced Monday.

It's going to be a difficult task seeding teams after No. 1 Chatsworth. That's because City Section teams have taken turns beating each other. El Camino Real would normally get the No. 2 seed, but losses to Venice, Narbonne and Roosevelt are troublesome.

Then there's Taft, which got a two-run homer from Edgar Hidalgo to beat the Conquistadors. Taft has a win over Western League champion Venice.

Chatsworth completed a 10-0 league season with a 7-1 win over Birmingham. Brandon Bohning had two hits and three RBIs. Tommy Palomera gave up one run in 4 1/3 innings. Gabe Achucarro threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

San Pedro finished up a championship season in the Marine League with a 12-0 win over Narbonne.

In the Sunset League, Hagen Danner finished with six RBI in Huntington Beach's 13-3 win over Marina. He hit two home runs. He has 11 home runs on the season.

In the Big VIII League, Corona defeated King, 10-2. Brendan Beck had a home run and five RBIs.

El Toro defeated Capistrano Valley, 3-0, behind Erik Tolman, who threw a five-hitter.

Sun Valley Poly, behind pitcher Danny Pimienta, defeated Venice, 1-0. Pimienta struck out eight to outduel Luis Ramos, who had 10 strikeouts.