Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Taft knocks off El Camino Real, 3-2, to help playoff chances
Taft finished in last place in the West Valley League with a 2-8 record, but its 3-2 victory over second-place El Camino Real on Thursday could mean the Toreadors will avoid a play-in game when the City Section Division I seedings are announced Monday.
It's going to be a difficult task seeding teams after No. 1 Chatsworth. That's because City Section teams have taken turns beating each other. El Camino Real would normally get the No. 2 seed, but losses to Venice, Narbonne and Roosevelt are troublesome.
Then there's Taft, which got a two-run homer from Edgar Hidalgo to beat the Conquistadors. Taft has a win over Western League champion Venice.
Chatsworth completed a 10-0 league season with a 7-1 win over Birmingham. Brandon Bohning had two hits and three RBIs. Tommy Palomera gave up one run in 4 1/3 innings. Gabe Achucarro threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
San Pedro finished up a championship season in the Marine League with a 12-0 win over Narbonne.
In the Sunset League, Hagen Danner finished with six RBI in Huntington Beach's 13-3 win over Marina. He hit two home runs. He has 11 home runs on the season.
In the Big VIII League, Corona defeated King, 10-2. Brendan Beck had a home run and five RBIs.
El Toro defeated Capistrano Valley, 3-0, behind Erik Tolman, who threw a five-hitter.
Sun Valley Poly, behind pitcher Danny Pimienta, defeated Venice, 1-0. Pimienta struck out eight to outduel Luis Ramos, who had 10 strikeouts.