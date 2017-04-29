Tara Davis of Agoura puts on show at Ventura County championships

Whenever Tara Davis of Agoura competes, fans watch and are rewarded.

That happened again on a windy Friday at Moorpark for the Ventura County track and field championships.

She won the 100-meter hurdles in 13.24 seconds. She won the long jump in 21-8 3/4 and won the triple jump in 40-10.

She's gearing up to be a triple champion at the Southern Section finals on May 20 at Arcadia High.

At the Trinity League prelims, football players were prominent.

In the 200, Julius Irvin of Servite had the fastest time at 22.24, with St. John Bosco quarterback Re-Al Mitchell at 22.25.

In the 100. Blake Hennesay, a junior at Santa Margarita, ran 10.84. Keith Taylor of Servite ran 11.00. There was Berkeley Holman of St. John Bosco at 11.01 and Terrell Bynum of St. John Bosco at 11.01.

Riley O'Brien of JSerra ran 50.46 in the 400. Hennesay, who doesn't play football, also had the fastest time in the 300 hurdles in 37.98.

The Mission League will hold its prelims and finals next week at Occidental College. Freshman Anthony Stone of Loyola recently ran the fastest 1,600 time by a freshman in the nation in 4:18.87, Coach Lalo Diaz said.