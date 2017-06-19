Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Taylor Dockins of Norco leads All-CIF softball teams
|Eric Sondheimer
Pitcher Taylor Dockins of Norco has been selected the Southern Section Division 1 player of the year in softball.
Madison Husky of Gahr was the Division 2 player of the year. Autum Pease of Murrieta Mesa was Division 3 player of the year.
Here's the link to complete All-CIF teams.