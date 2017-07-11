Taylor Dockins stays positive and keeps inspiring

Taylor Dockins is smiling. She's also staying positive, which explains why she has become such an inspirational figure to those who have followed her ordeal dealing with liver cancer.

"I'm just a girl playing the sport I love," she said Tuesday at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey while waiting to be honored at the Gatorade athlete of the year awards dinner.

A standout softball pitcher at Norco headed to Cal State Fullerton, Dockins is awaiting a liver transplant. She refuses to let the ups and downs of her medical condition ruin any day of her life.

"I just try to stay as positive as I can and not let it get to me," she said.

She said she's grateful for the support of Southern California's softball community.

"They're absolutely amazing," she said. "I'm going through a tough time right now, but I'll get through it."