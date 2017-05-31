Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Teams finalized for Bonita seven on seven passing tournament
The teams and pools have been finalized for the Bonita Air Assault seven on seven passing tournament that will be held June 23 and 24 at 3 p.m. at Bonita High School.
Pool A: La Habra, Hart, Damien, Rubidoux, AB Miller, Carnegie.
Pool B: Valencia, Santiago, Paraclete, Ayala, Garden Grove Pacifica, Baldwin Park.
Pool C: Cathedral, Charter Oak, Etiwanda, Northview, Eisenhower, Fontana.
Pool D: Upland, Colony, Glendora, Diamond Ranch, Arcadia, San Bernardino Pacific.
Pool E: Norco, Los Altos, Bonita, El Rancho, Arroyo, Webb.