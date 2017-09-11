The season Sherman Oaks Notre Dame had four QBs who went on to bigger things

The 2012 football season is looking pretty good for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

That was the year the Knights had four quarterbacks. There was senior Kelly Hilinski, the starter. There was backup JJ Muno, a senior. There was sophomore Tyler Hilinski. There was junior Grant Kraemer.

Kelly went on to play at Columbia and Weber State. Muno went to UC Santa Barbara for baseball, playing in the College World Series and is now in the Chicago White Sox organization.

This past weekend, Tyler Hilinski came off the bench to rally Washington State to a 47-44 win over Boise State in three overtimes, passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Kraemer tied a school record with six touchdown passes in Drake's 55-14 win over Southwestern.

"It was great," Coach Kevin Rooney said of a season in which he had no issues about quarterback depth.

The Knights finished as co-Serra League champions and lost to St. John Bosco, 24-17, in the Pac-5 quarterfinals.