These prep baseball players made impression at Southwest Future All-Star Series

It's always fun to see what the next group of high school baseball stars will look like. The Southwest Future All-Star Series held this weekend at Cal State Northridge saw players step up and make a positive impressions.

According to former Oaks Christian Coach Tim Penprase, these were among the most impressive:

Patrick Collins, the Mission League pitcher of the year from Chaminade, threw three shutout innings. Justin Campbell, who will be a junior at Simi Valley, threw three shutout innings and hit 88 mph.

USC commit Chandler Champlain hit 92 mph. Sophomore Albert Garcia of Birmingham, next season's ace for the City champs, had one flawless inning. Bryan Golnick of El Camino Real threw three scoreless innings.

Birmingham junior catcher Johnny Tincher continued to impress with his hitting and defense. Michael Herrera of Rio Mesa had great defense. Sophomore Josh Swales of Heritage Christian was hitting well. Gabe Baldovino of Camarillo was creating buzz with his athleticism at shortstop.

Nick Schnopp of Camarillo had multiple-RBI game. Cole Reibenspies of Chaminade hit well, as did Cade Kritsch of Westlake.