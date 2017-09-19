They are Loyola's three amigos who kick, punt and long snap

Loyola's special teams has been pretty good with kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira (left), long snapper Jac Casasante and punter Collin Flintoft.

Loyola has sent its share of kickers, punters and long snappers on to the college ranks through the years and the Cubs have another impressive trio this season.

Junior kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira, senior punter Collin Flintoft and senior long snapper Jac Casasante have been important contributors in a 3-1 start.

Barr-Mira is the younger brother of former Cubs standout Anthony Barr. Flintoft is the cousin of UCLA punter Stefan Flintoft. Also helping out has been holder Michael Bearden.

Barr-Mira is the goalie for Loyola's soccer team. He has a tremendous leg. Flintoft used to kick with his cousin during family Thanksgiving in Lake Arrowhead. They haven't broken any windows -- yet.

"The closest was hitting a ball into a parking lot," Flintoft said.

Casasante has the toughest task, having to lay low.

"The life of a long snapper is not to have your name mentioned unless it's for a tackle," he said.

Loyola opens Mission League play on Friday at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.