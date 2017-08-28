Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
This week's Southern Section football polls
|Eric Sondheimer
St. John Bosco remains No. 2 behind Mater Dei in this week's Southern Section Division 1 football coaches' poll despite losing last week to St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida.
Corona Centennial is No. 3 and Chaminade No. 4.
Here's the link to complete rankings.