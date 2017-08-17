Thousand Oaks, Westlake win Southern Section appeals on football placement

The Southern Section Executive Committee voted Thursday to uphold the appeals of Thousand Oaks and Westlake over their new football league placement for next season.

The successful appeals means the Northern Area must go back to the drawing board and try to figure out an acceptable plan for new leagues.

"There was no definable criteria used in establishing those leagues," Thousand Oaks Coach Mike Leibin said.

Agoura also appealed but was rejected.

An appeal by Laguna Beach was rejected. Laguna Hills won its appeal for all sports and its area must meet again to decide league placement.