Three Crenshaw High grads playing pro football in Los Angeles

It can't get much better than this for three Crenshaw High grads: They're playing pro football in Los Angeles.

The Chargers claimed linebacker Hayes Pullard off waivers from Jacksonville.

Cornerback Dominique Hatfield made the Rams roster as an undrafted free agent.

Defensive lineman Brandon Mebane is a starter for the Chargers in his 11th season.

All played for coach Robert Garrett at Crenshaw.