Three Harvard-Westlake players help USA Water Polo cadet team win gold at tournament in Serbia

George Avakian, Nolan Krutonog and Nico Tierney, expected to be top sophomore water polo players at Harvard-Westlake this fall, helped the U.S. men's cadet national team win the gold medal at the Darko Cukic Memorial tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, with a 9-6 win over Croatia.

It's an historic win for a U.S. team in an international tournament.

Avakian led all scorers with three goals. Krutonog, the goalie, turned away 17 shots.

Avakian played at La Cañada last season but is in the process of transferring to Harvard-Westlake.

The team is filled with Southern California products. Here's the link to the overall cadet roster.