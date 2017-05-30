Three promising Windward football players leave for City Section schools

With Windward going from 11-man to eight-man football in the fall, three promising varsity players have left for City Section schools.

Going to Palisades are kicker/punter Campbell Geddes and 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman Baracka Beckett.

Going to Venice is 6-3 receiver Brycen Tremayne, who briefly played quarterback.

All three have moved.

Campbell Hall is also expected to gain several players.

Windward announced that defensive coordinator Hasan Muhammad will become the head football coach.