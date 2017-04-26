Three-way tie for second place in the West Valley League

Chatsworth has opened a three-game lead in the West Valley League, but the most competitive baseball race is for second place, where El Camino Real, Birmingham and Cleveland are all tied with 4-3 records.

El Camino Real picked up a critical 3-2 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday. The Conquistadores broke a 2-2 deadlock in the top of the seventh when Joseph Avrahamy put down a successful squeeze bunt.

Sophomore Gabe Achucarro struck out eight in Chatsworth's 3-2 win over Granada Hills. Gabriel Gonzalez had a home run.

Birmingham defeated Taft, 14-2, in five innings. Eddie Rosales hit a grand slam and finished with five RBI. Johnny Tincher and Matt Garcia each hit a home run and had four RBI.

Simi Valley pulled off the upset of the day, ending Moorpark's 18-game win streak by scoring three runs in the seventh to defeat the Musketeers (20-3), 3-1. William Parker had an RBI double and Brady Miles had a squeeze. Jack Hodgins threw a complete game, allowing three hits. Simi Valley had been shut out for six innings by Travis Weston.

In the Marmonte League, Jake Miller and Tyler Kennedy combined to lift Newbury Park to a 1-0 win over Agoura. Miller threw 6 1/3 innings and also had a home run. Oaks Christian defeated Thousand Oaks, 7-3.

Calabasas defeated Westlake, 14-4. Diego Ramirez had three hits and six RBI. Michael Odman added three hits.

In the Palomares League, Glendora defeated Bonita, 3-1. Wyatt Regis got the save and Christian Heflin and Bryce Woodridge each had two hits. Ayala defeated Claremont, 3-1. Joe Naranjo struck out seven.

In the Baseline League, Damien picked up a 5-4 win over Los Osos with a run in the bottom of the seventh on a game-winning RBI single by Andrew Garriola. He finished with three RBI.

Etiwanda defeated Rancho Cucamonga, 13-2. Matt Bardowell and Tyler Bardowell each had two hits and combined for four RBI.

Tanner Bibee threw the shutout in Mission Viejo's 1-0 win over San Clemente. He struck out six.

Aliso Niguel upset El Toro, 1-0. Quinn Mathews threw a two-hit shutout. Jake Jackson struck out nine in suffering his first defeat.

Raul Salazar struck out five and allowed five hits in a 4-0 Cypress win over Western.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart defeated Salesian, 5-1. Emilio Jimenez and Javy Espinoza each had two hits and two RBI.

Joey Estes struck out 13 in Paraclete's win over Crossroads.

Great Oak defeated Murrieta Mesa, 1-0. Owen Janes had an RBI single in the sixth after a double by Worth Planer. Trent Topping threw six shutout innings.

In the Foothill League, Golden Valley defeated Hart, 4-3. Will Chambers had a three-run double in West Ranch's 5-4 win over Saugus. Chase Farrell struck out seven and allowed one hit in six innings in Valencia's 6-0 win over Canyon.

El Dorado defeated El Modena, 15-2.

In the Mission League, Harvard-Westlake defeated Loyola, 3-2. Sam Hliboki struck out eight in six innings. RJ Schreck had two hits. Daniel Ritcheson threw a two-hitter in Alemany's 3-1 win over St. Francis. He struck out 12.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Crespi, 9-1. Noah Taylor had three hits.

Vista Murrieta defeated Chaparral, 11-4. Jake Moberg hit two home runs and a double.

In the East Valley League, Danny Pimienta struck out 13 in Poly's 10-0 win over Arleta.

Royal defeated Temple City, 8-3. JT Soporito had three hits and three RBI.

No. 1 Huntington Beach held on for a 4-3, eight-inning win over Fountain Valley. Josh Hahn struck out consecutive batters with runners on first and third in the bottom of the eighth. Edison defeated Newport Harbor, 15-3.

Riverside Poly defeated Rancho Verde, 5-1. Junior Nathan Hemmerling threw a complete game and sophomore Connor Timko had four RBI. Poly leads the Inland Valley League.

Brandon Taylor threw nine shutout innings and Cameron Watts threw six shutout innings as Laguna Hills defeated Trabuco Hills, 1-0, in 15 innings. Broox Mahr and Ryan McCarrell each threw six shutout innings for Trabuco Hills.

Temecula Valley defeated Murrieta Valley, 9-6. Jorge Murillo threw three innings in relief to pick up the win.

Peninsula defeated Redondo, 4-3, in nine innings on a walk-off hit by Nick Frasso.