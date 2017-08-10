Tight end position is making a comeback

With most NFL teams needing a tight end and college programs still wanting someone with size, agility and speed, the tight end position isn't going away.

It's even making a comeback in the era of the spread offense. The ideal tight end these days is someone who has the strength and technique to block, the hands to catch passes and enough speed to be a deep threat. There's a good group of tight ends in the Southland.

Camren McDonald of Long Beach Poly is already committed to USC. He's 6 feet 4, 210 pounds.

San Clemente has a standout in 6-5, 225-pound Chris Kane, who will be the third consecutive tight end from San Clemente to receive a college scholarship. Also watch out for 6-5 junior Wake Lush.

Corona del Mar's TaeVeon Le, 6-3, 240, caught 78 passes and 22 touchdowns last season while playing primarily wide receiver while nursing a shoulder injury. He's healthy and ready to mix it up with the big boys in the trenches while still going out to catch TD passes.

Corona del Mar also has a promising sophomore in Mark Redman, 6-5, 225 pounds.

Ethan Rae of Orange Lutheran is 6-5, 240 pounds. He's a top college prospect. Greg Dulcich of St. Francis is 6-4, 215 pounds and just starting to get attention after being a quarterback.

Henry Ikahihifo of Paraclete, 6-2, 240 pounds, is someone linebackers will get to know when he blocks down field.

Isaiah Smalls of Dorsey just committed to Oregon State. He's versatile and tough.