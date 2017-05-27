Tiny Anaheim Discovery Christian School is playing for state golf champonship

The 2016-17 high school sports season is about to conclude, and this past week produced one remarkable outcome.



Anaheim Discovery Christian School, open since 1997 but in its first year of having a Southern Section golf team, has qualified for the state championships at Poppy Hills Golf Course by having five golfers shoot in the 70s at the CIF/SCGA SoCal Championships to finish in third place.



Even more stunning, the team Anaheim Discovery beat out was Anaheim Servite, the school that went unbeaten during the regular season and was seemingly everyone’s pick to win a state title.



“It’s crazy. We can’t believe it,” said Victor Chayasirisobhon, the school’s chief administrator.



Let’s just say there’s a Thai influence to this team.



Chayasirisobhon’s parents are from Thailand and 25% of the faculty are from Thailand. There’s also several golfers on the team from Thailand.



But Chayasirisobhon, also a pastor, said the players certainly didn’t come to the school for golf. The school's student body is 287 students.



“We don’t love them because they play golf,” he said. “We love them because Jesus loves them.”



Many of the golfers are experienced in junior tournaments. Sam Choi shot a 1-under 71 at Brookside Golf Club to lead the team. There's also a talented girl on the team, Kornkamol "Stang" Sukaree. She shot 76 from the boys' tees. There's also Puwit Anupansuebsai (72), Surapat Chokprajakchat (77) and Wooyoung "Roy" Choi (79).



“We’re proud of all of our athletes,” Chayasirisobhon said. “It’s cool seeing them put on the school jersey.”

They'll be going for a state title on Wednesday.