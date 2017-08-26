Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Tiquan Gilmore scores seven TDs in season opener for Torres
|Eric Sondheimer
The City Section's leading rusher from last season, Tiquan Gilmore of Torres, started off with another great game on Friday night.
He rushed for 241 yards and scored seven touchdowns in a 48-16 win over Verdugo HIlls.
Among his touchdowns were scores on a punt return, kickoff return and interception.