Tom Meusborn resigns as baseball coach at Chatsworth

Tom Meusborn, who directed Chatsworth's baseball program to eight City Section championships since his arrival in 1990, has resigned, athletic director Jonathan Sheriff said Tuesday.

Meusborn stepped away for one season in 2014 to serve as an assistant at Cal State Northridge before returning to guide the Chancellors to runner-up finishes in 2016 and this season.

He built the Chancellors' program into the standard for excellence. If you wanted to win a City title, you had to go through Chatsworth, which made it to Dodger Stadium 16 times under Meusborn. He was 8-8 in final games.

This season, the Chancellors won their 22nd West Valley League title under Meusborn but were upset in the City championship game by Birmingham 4-3.

Meusborn will continue to teach at Chatsworth, but Sheriff said he will begin accepting resumes for the job.

"Tom set the standard of coaching, where you wanted to run your program like he did," Birmingham Coach Matt Mowry said.

Josh Lienhard, the coach at El Camino Real, loved facing Meusborn each season in rivalry game that frequently ended in matchups at Dodger Stadium.

"From a coaching standpoint, it sucks for me," Lienhard said. "I loved coaching against him. It was always a battle. It won't be the same."