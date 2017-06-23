Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Top prep female volleyball players are set for Queen of the Beach Invitational
|Eric Sondheimer
There won't be a stronger group of female prep volleyball players than those converging in Hermosa Beach for this weekend's Queen of the Beach Invitational.
Set for Saturday and Sunday, the tournament is loaded with future college players.
Three players headed to Pepperdine and three players headed to USC are among those set to compete.
The tournament features separate fields of 32 college players and 56 high school players.