Top teams, top QBs set for Edison summer passing tournament on July 8

Mater Dei QB J.T. Daniels will be among the players in the Edison tournament this summer.

Dave White has retired as football coach at Huntington Beach Edison, but one of his best legacies — the Battle at the Beach seven on seven passing tournament — will continue.

It's set for July 8 and the 20-team field that is confirmed is loaded with top teams and top quarterbacks.

There's Santa Ana Mater Dei and quarterback J.T. Daniels; St. John Bosco and QB Re-Al Mitchell; Corona Centennial and QB Tanner McKee; Paraclete and QB Brevin White; Cathedral and QB Bryce Young; Bishop Amat and QB Blake Archuleta.

There's more. There's Edison and QB Griffin O'Connor; JSerra and QB Matt Robinson; Narbonne and QB Jalen Chatman; Eastvale Roosevelt and QB Jeremy Moussa; Hart and QB JT Shrout.

Oaks Christian, Gardena Serra, La Habra, Loyola, Valencia, Alemany, Servite and Mission Hills are also entered.