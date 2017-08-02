Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Torino Johnson resigns as girls' basketball coach at Palisades
|Eric Sondheimer
The City Section has lost another elite coach.
Torino Johnson, who guided Palisades to four City Section championships in girls' basketball, has resigned to become an assistant coach at Cal State Los Angeles under Cheryl Miller.
Johnson took over the Palisades program in 2007-08 and turned it into a City Section power.