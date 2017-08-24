High school transfers are on the move

In the old days, like 10 years ago, transfers were done once classes began. Now, they keep happening after school starts.

It's causing lots of work for athletic directors. The administrators at the Southern Section and City Section offices are working frantically this week. They are on transfer watch. Like in a storm watch, they need a Doppler radar for transfers.

Sophomore quarterback Shane Illingworth, who was at Corona Centennial last semester, then joined Corona, is now at Villa Park. He becomes eligible on Oct. 5, according to the Southern Section website.

At least the Villa Park administrators are quick with their paperwork. The same can't be said for some schools in the City Section.

Crenshaw has been waiting for Los Angeles to give approval for transfers Isaiah Johnson and Patrick Willis. Crenshaw plays South Hills on Thursday night. Neither has been cleared as of Thursday morning.

Then there are the basketball transfers who are coming and going faster than lottery tickets being sold.

It's premature to project the top basketball teams in the City Section and Southern Section until everyone has shown his cards, but right now, Jan. 2 is looking like a big day. That's the sit-out freedom day for eligibility for basketball players who didn't move with an entire family unit or didn't move at all.

So there probably should be two rankings: one before Jan. 2 and one after.

Welcome to high school sports, 2017-18.