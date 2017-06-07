Trevor Simonian leaves Malibu after making impact in football, baseball

Trevor Simonian will be off to the University of Pennsylvania to play baseball, but he won't be soon forgotten because of his impact at Malibu High.

He was the Frontier League co-MVP on defense and originally committed to play football at Penn.

But he was also a top baseball player. This season, he batted .441 with 41 hits and 26 RBI. Now he's going to focus on baseball at Penn.

He went to Oaks Christian middle school, then decided to return to his local public school, where he was captain for the football and baseball teams.

So off he goes to Pennsylvania, though he'll be playing in the Ventura County all-star baseball game June 18.

There's no surfing in college but he can always return home on breaks.