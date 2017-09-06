Trinity League teams are 11-1 and ready for next tests

It takes a little fortitude for teams to schedule a Trinity League opponent.

Going into the third week of the prep football season, Trinity League teams are a combined 11-1.

There will be some good challenges this week. On Thursday, Santa Margarita (2-0) faces Alemany at Laguna Hills.

On Friday, St. John Bosco (2-0) plays Chaminade at El Camino College. Servite (2-0) is at Easvale Roosevelt. Bishop Amat is at JSerra (2-0). Orange Lutheran (2-0) is at Vista Murrieta. Mater Dei (2-0) plays La Mirada at Santa Ana Stadium.

These nonleague games might seem easy compared to when the grind of league play begins, but some of the games are pretty important, especially when facing fellow Division 1 teams.

Only two teams won't qualify for the Division 1 playoffs, which makes Santa Margarita's win over Loyola last week and JSerra's win over Alemany very important come seeding time.

It's expected all six Trinity League teams will make the Division 1 playoffs if they take care of business in nonleague games.