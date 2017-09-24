Trinity League teams finish nonleague schedule with 28-2 record

The SEC has Alabama, but the Trinity League has six high school football teams that might be the best as a group.

The nonleague season is over, and the six schools finished with a combined 28-2 record.

Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran, Servite and JSerra are all 5-0. Santa Margarita and St. John Bosco are 4-1. And it's not as if they were playing weak teams.

If you take a peek at the standings on MaxPreps.com, St. John Bosco is listed as in last place. The Braves won Southern Section Division 1 and state Open Division titles last season and lost in overtime to Florida St. Thomas Aquinas, 9-3, in their opener. They are hardly a last-place team.

Everyone needs a little patience. All six teams will have their bye week this coming week. All that means is the defensive coordinators will be tossing and turning in bed trying to figure out how to stop their opponents over the next five weeks.

League openers start on Oct. 6. Good luck on predicting the order of finish. It's going to be madness.