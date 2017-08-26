Trinity League teams show strength, winning five of six openers

It's going to be no fun playing a Trinity League team in nonleague games.

Five of the six teams won their season openers on Friday night, with the only team that lost being No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco, which was beaten in overtime in Florida 9-3.

Servite unveiled a new quarterback in T.J. McMahon, the younger brother of former Mater Dei quarterback and baseball standout Ryan McMahon. He passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns and ran for more than 100 yards in a 35-21 win over Norco.

Orange Lutheran was impressive in the coaching debut of JP Presley, defeating La Mirada, 35-0. Ryan Hilinski passed for three touchdowns.

Santa Margarita cruised to a 56-0 win over Downey. Josiah Norwood completed 19 of 27 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns. Chad Magyar rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

JSerra won in the debut of coach Pat Harlow, defeating Corona del Mar 45-27. Matt Robinson, a two-time all-Trinity League selection, passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 2-ranked Mater Dei defeated Bishop Amat 31-7. The Monarchs didn't have receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown or CJ Parks. Quarterback J.T. Daniels passed for 144 yards.

Mater Dei plays Las Vegas Bishop Gormon on Friday at Santa Ana Stadium in a nationally televised game. Bishop Gorman has a 55-game win streak.