Two UCLA grads are beaming after daughters become Bruins for volleyball

Brian Jacobs was an All-American offensive lineman at Hart High in 1987. He ended up signing and playing for UCLA. He met his wife, Tricia, on campus. And now they're sending two daughters to UCLA as volleyball players.

Kate joins the Bruins this season after graduating in June at West Ranch. And Allison, a sophomore at West Ranch, has just committed to UCLA.

Jacobs said he and his wife "are thrilled."

They probably know the eight clap in the Jacobs house.