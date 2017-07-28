Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Two UCLA grads are beaming after daughters become Bruins for volleyball
|Eric Sondheimer
Brian Jacobs was an All-American offensive lineman at Hart High in 1987. He ended up signing and playing for UCLA. He met his wife, Tricia, on campus. And now they're sending two daughters to UCLA as volleyball players.
Kate joins the Bruins this season after graduating in June at West Ranch. And Allison, a sophomore at West Ranch, has just committed to UCLA.
Jacobs said he and his wife "are thrilled."
They probably know the eight clap in the Jacobs house.