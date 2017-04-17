Ty Nichols resigns at Sierra Canyon, will be replaced by Andre Chevalier

Ty Nichols, who had a 125-27 record in five seasons as basketball coach at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, has resigned and will be replaced by assistant Andre Chevalier.

Nichols will stay at the school as a consultant and is pursuing a master's degree.

"It was time for me to move forward and recharge my batteries," Nichols said.

At the end of this past season, Nichols turned over coaching duties for the final state playoff game to Chevalier but insisted he would return as coach.

"I fully intended to come back," he said. "I started throwing out ideas to the head of school and athletic director that it might be time to step down."

Nichols won a state title and four consecutive league titles.

Chevalier has extensive coaching experience. He has been a head coach at Reseda Cleveland and Oaks Christian and was an assistant at Cal State Northridge.

Marvin Bagley III, the top player for the class of 2018, is still at Sierra Canyon for now, though there's speculation he could leave for college early or even leave to play in Europe.