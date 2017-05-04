Tyler Asemota sweeps sprint races at Mission League finals

Joe McNab has been the Sherman Oaks Notre Dame track coach for 36 years. He has produced state champion sprinters Justin Fargas, Rodney Glass and Khalfani Muhammad.

Lalo Diaz has been coaching distance runners at Loyola for 30 years. The Cubs seemingly win every distance race.

So Thursday's Mission League track finals at Occidental College showed once again the benefits of having programs with stability.

Tyler Asemota of Notre Dame, a receiver in football who's headed to UCLA to run track, won the 100 meters in 10.81 seconds despite using a standing start because of a sore hamstring.

Charlie Sherman of Loyola, headed to Cal, won the 1,600 in 4:17,69. Equally impressive was the medal haul of the Cubs. Diaz was handed five medals. The Cubs swept the first five places.

For Asemota, it was a moment he's long dreamed about. Last year he had to run against T.J. Brock of Chaminade, now at USC.

"It's huge," he said of his victory.

All he does his follow McNab's orders. "I trust everything he says," Asemota said.

He also won the 200 in 21.89.

Loyola's Elijah Hodge, headed to UC Santa Barbara, turned in an excellent time of 48.45 to win the 400.

In the girls' 100, Leah Domantay of Immaculate Heart won in 12.23. It's the first time her school was competing in the Mission League.

In the high jump, Earnie Sears of Alemany showed he's gearing up to make a state championship run. He cleared 6-3, 6-5 and 6-7 on his first attempts. He cleared 6-9 on his second attempt. He missed three times at 7 feet. He wants to clear 7-4 and break the school record before the season is complete.

Athletes move on to the Southern Section prelims next Saturday, with the Southern Section finals scheduled for May 20 at Arcadia High.