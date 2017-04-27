Tyler Asemota of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is ready to turn up the speed

Tyler Asemota of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has given up football to focus on track. He's headed to UCLA. And he's also ready to keep the Notre Dame track tradition going in producing outstanding sprinters.

Following in the tradition of state champions Justin Fargas, Rodney Glass and Khalfani Muhammad, Asemota will try to be the fastest in the Mission League when prelims and finals are held next week at Occidental College. The prelims are Monday and the finals next Thursday.

He has run 10.40 seconds in the 100 meters. He has Joe McNab as his coach, so beware.