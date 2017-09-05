UCLA comeback impresses prep athletes and teaches lessons

UCLA's 45-44 comeback victory over Texas A&M on Sunday night had the nation talking, and it resonated with plenty of high school athletes.

Quarterback Tanner McKee of Corona Centennial was dealing with an ankle injury, but he watched the Bruins come back from a 44-10 deficit and understood the message being sent.

"UCLA game was crazy," he said. "Goes to show you can never count yourself out. You always have to believe you can win regardless of circumstance. Nobody gave us a chance against IMG last year and look what happened. One of the many life lessons you learn from sports."

Last season, Centennial lost to IMG, 50-49.

Mater Dei receiver Amon-ra St. Brown tweeted during the rally to UCLA QB commit Dorian Thompson-Robinson, "Is UCLA really about to do this?"

And there were other reactions during the second greatest comeback in NCAA football history.