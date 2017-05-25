Uncertainty on where Marvin Bagley III will be next season

It's wait and see what happens with standout basketball player Marvin Bagley III of Sierra Canyon.

Bagley, who will be a senior, has not informed Sierra Canyon of his plans for next season, according to athletic director Rock Pillsbury. Bagley and two younger brothers attend Sierra Canyon.

First-year coach Andre Chevalier appears to be moving forward and beginning preparation for the summer without Bagley. The spring semester ends next month.

Bagley is considered the No. 1 college prospect for the class of 2018.