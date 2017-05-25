Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Uncertainty on where Marvin Bagley III will be next season
|Eric Sondheimer
It's wait and see what happens with standout basketball player Marvin Bagley III of Sierra Canyon.
Bagley, who will be a senior, has not informed Sierra Canyon of his plans for next season, according to athletic director Rock Pillsbury. Bagley and two younger brothers attend Sierra Canyon.
First-year coach Andre Chevalier appears to be moving forward and beginning preparation for the summer without Bagley. The spring semester ends next month.
Bagley is considered the No. 1 college prospect for the class of 2018.