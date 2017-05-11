University, Taft, Banning, Narbonne win City Section wild-card games

The City Section Division I baseball playoffs began on Thursday with wild-card games, and the most impressive victory was University knocking off Granada Hills, 3-1.

Christian Moore threw 2 2/3 no-hit, scoreless innings of relief. Evan Feldman had a two-run single in the sixth inning. University will play at No. 4 seeded San Pedro in a first-round game on Tuesday.

Taft defeated Carson, 5-3. John Halverson had two RBIs. Ethan Durant went two for two. Kameron Steele threw three scoreless innings. The Toreadors will play at No. 3 Venice.

Banning defeated Verdugo Hills, 3-0. Gabe Ruiz threw the shutout, striking out seven. Luis Solorio had a double and single. Banning will play at No. 2 Roosevelt.

Narbonne defeated Bell, 10-0. The Gauchos will play at No. 1-seeded Chatsworth on Tuesday. Bladimir Becelinof threw six shutout innings. Tyler Willridge went three for three.