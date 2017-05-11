Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
University, Taft, Banning, Narbonne win City Section wild-card games
|Eric Sondheimer
The City Section Division I baseball playoffs began on Thursday with wild-card games, and the most impressive victory was University knocking off Granada Hills, 3-1.
Christian Moore threw 2 2/3 no-hit, scoreless innings of relief. Evan Feldman had a two-run single in the sixth inning. University will play at No. 4 seeded San Pedro in a first-round game on Tuesday.
Taft defeated Carson, 5-3. John Halverson had two RBIs. Ethan Durant went two for two. Kameron Steele threw three scoreless innings. The Toreadors will play at No. 3 Venice.
Banning defeated Verdugo Hills, 3-0. Gabe Ruiz threw the shutout, striking out seven. Luis Solorio had a double and single. Banning will play at No. 2 Roosevelt.
Narbonne defeated Bell, 10-0. The Gauchos will play at No. 1-seeded Chatsworth on Tuesday. Bladimir Becelinof threw six shutout innings. Tyler Willridge went three for three.