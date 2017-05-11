Valencia wins Foothill League championship

Trace Eldridge has been having an MVP-like season for Valencia High, so it comes as no surprise he came through on Friday to help the Vikings defeat West Ranch, 8-4, to win the Foothill League championship.

He had a .466 batting average and 41 hits coming into the league title decider. He went three for three, scored four runs and hit a home run. Tyler Eren added three hits, including a pair of run-scoring singles.

Both teams will play in next week's Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Saugus defeated Golden Valley, 3-2, on a walk-off single by Brandyn Cruz. Hart defeated Canyon, 2-0. Bryce Collins threw the shutout.

Cypress won the Empire League championship when Isaiah Parra delivered a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 1-0 win over Tustin. Josh Landry struck out 10 and threw a five-hitter.

Glendora won the Palomares League title with a 4-0 win over Claremont. Hayden Pearce (8-2) threw the shutout. Brock Welte, Jake Gonzalez and Christian Heflin each had two hits.

In the South Coast League, El Toro defeated Mission Viejo, 8-1. Erik Tolman had three hits and two RBI. Josh Zamora had three RBI. Tolman also threw five shutout innings.

In a doubleheader, Trabuco Hills defeated Aliso Niguel, 5-3. Daniel Johnson had two hits and two RBI. Aliso Niguel defeated Tesoro, 10-2, in the second game.

In the Baseline League, Tyler Freeman had four hits and four RBI in Etiwanda's 15-3 win over Damien.

In the Mission League, Tim Post struck out 10 in Loyola's 7-0 win over Crespi. The team's varsity manager, Declan Floyd, got in and got a single in the sixth inning.

Chaminade defeated Alemany, 2-1. Blake Mann went two for two with two doubles. Reece Weinberg struck out eight.

Moorpark defeated Oak Park, 2-1. Parker Dubreuil had the game-winning RBI single in the seventh. Tyger Goslin and Junior Sandoval had two hits each.

Simi Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Royal, 2-1. Justin Campbell had the game-winning two-run double. Owen Sharts struck out 10.

Woodbridge defeated Beckman, 8-4. Spencer Weston contributed three RBI.

Corona won the Big VIII League championship by scoring a run in the top of the seventh to defeat Corona Santiago, 3-2. Michael Hobbs delivered the RBI single in the seventh. Brendan Beck threw three shutout innings in relief.

King defeated Corona Centennial, 14-2. Nate Webb went five for five with four RB and hit two home runsI. Dylan Orick had two hits and three RBI.

Servite defeated Santa Margarita, 7-5. Brendan Sullivan had two hits and two RBI.

In the Sunset League, Edison finished in second place after an 8-2 win over Marina. The Chargers started league 0-5 and finish 8-7.

Huntington Beach, expected to be the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 playoffs, defeated Newport Harbor, 13-1. Nick Pratto, Nate Madole and Josh Hahn combined on a three-hitter. Pratto struck out seven in three innings. Justin Cianca, Hagen Danner, Nick Lopez and Pratto each hit home runs. Los Alamitos defeated Fountain Valley, 6-2.

Sierra Canyon ended its regular season at 21-7 after an 11-6 win over Campbell Hall. Seth Stone hit a home run and finished with three hits.

Capistrano Valley defeated San Clemente, 2-1. Ryan Daugherty threw a complete game. Blake Fitzgerald had two hits.