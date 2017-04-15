Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Venice is 18-4 and making progress in City Section
Venice High is having a terrific baseball season in the City Section, with an 18-4 overall record and an 8-0 mark in the Western League.
Everyone knew All-City shortstop Nick Atkins, a New Mexico signee, would have a good season, and he's doing just that with a .415 batting average, including nine doubles and four home runs.
Coach Kevin Brockway also is receiving strong performances from others.
Most notably, pitcher Luis Ramos is 7-1 with a 0.70 ERA. He'll need to be able to beat teams from the West Valley League when the Division I playoffs begin.
Tanner Thompson is batting .426. Sophomore Jashia Morrissey is hitting .414 with four home runs and is 4-0 on the mound with a 1.79 ERA.