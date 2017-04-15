Venice is 18-4 and making progress in City Section

Venice High is having a terrific baseball season in the City Section, with an 18-4 overall record and an 8-0 mark in the Western League.

Everyone knew All-City shortstop Nick Atkins, a New Mexico signee, would have a good season, and he's doing just that with a .415 batting average, including nine doubles and four home runs.

Coach Kevin Brockway also is receiving strong performances from others.

Most notably, pitcher Luis Ramos is 7-1 with a 0.70 ERA. He'll need to be able to beat teams from the West Valley League when the Division I playoffs begin.

Tanner Thompson is batting .426. Sophomore Jashia Morrissey is hitting .414 with four home runs and is 4-0 on the mound with a 1.79 ERA.