Venice loses QB Luca Diamont indefinitely to injury after falling off golf cart

Early Sunday morning, Don Diamont and his wife, Cindy, were awaken by a phone call at home. It was paramedics calling.

"We got that call that every parent dreads," Don said. "I've never been more scared in my life.'

Their son, Luca, a standout quarterback at Venice High, was visiting friends in Palm Springs and had struck his head on cement while falling off the back of a golf cart after it made a turn.

Luca was transported to a hospital in Loma Linda, where tests revealed a skull fracture and concussion, Don said. Luca was released on Tuesday.

"He's incredibly lucky," Don said Saturday night. "He could have sustained a broken neck or permanent brain damage."

Diamont will be sidelined indefinitely while he heals. His father said Luca had tears saying, "What about my team?"

Diamont, a sophomore, passed for 2,066 yards and 21 touchdowns last season as a freshman. He had spent the summer getting into top shape training with older brother Alexander, a former quarterback at Indiana and Venice.

Venice began practice on Monday, and Coach Angelo Gasca has moved receiver Dion Moore to quarterback while waiting to see when Luca will be able to return.

Whether it takes a month or three months, the family is just grateful doctors say he should have a "full recovery," his father said.

"Thank God he will be OK," Don said.