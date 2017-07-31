Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Venice picks up Ocho Cinco's son at receiver
|Eric Sondheimer
Venice's football team has a new receiver. Sophomore Chad Johnson Jr. is the son of the former NFL standout who is known as Ocho Cinco for his No. 85 jersey with the Cincinnati Bengals.
"He's a very humble kid," said Venice coach Angelo Gasca, who knew Johnson's father when he played at Santa Monica College.
Johnson Jr. is 6 feet 3 and also a promising baseball player.
Johnson Jr. won't be wearing No. 85 this season.
"I gave him 18 and he seemed happy," Gasca said.