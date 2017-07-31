Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Football

Venice picks up Ocho Cinco's son at receiver

Eric Sondheimer
Former Bengal Chad Johnson (MCT)

Venice's football team has a new receiver. Sophomore Chad Johnson Jr. is the son of the former NFL standout who is known as Ocho Cinco for his No. 85 jersey with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He's a very humble kid," said Venice coach Angelo Gasca, who knew Johnson's father when he played at Santa Monica College.

Johnson Jr. is 6 feet 3 and also a promising baseball player.

Johnson Jr. won't be wearing No. 85 this season.

"I gave him 18 and he seemed happy," Gasca said.

