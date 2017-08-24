Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Verbum Dei hires former Illinois prep coach Ken Stevenson as basketball coach
|Eric Sondheimer
Ken Stevenson, who won a state title coaching prep basketball in Illinois, is the new basketball coach at Verbum Dei.
He coached last season on the lower levels at Alemany.
He relocated from the Chicago area last year. He won a state Class 2A title at Seton High.