Versatile QB Steven Comstock commits to Fresno State
Steven Comstock of Northview, a talented quarterback who can run, pass and lead, has committed to Fresno State.
Comstock, also an outstanding wrestler, led his team to a 10-2 record as a junior.
He passed for 2,679 yards and 30 touchdowns. He rushed for 830 yards and 14 touchdowns.