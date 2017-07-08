Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
VIBL playoffs begin on Monday
|Eric Sondheimer
The summer baseball season ends this coming week in the Valley Invitational Baseball League, with playoffs set to begin on Monday in the single elimination 14-team league. The championship game will be next Saturday at Burroughs.
Opening games: Crespi at Camarillo; Burroughs at Canyon; Golden Valley at Saugus; Kennedy at Santa Monica; Burbank at Chatsworth; Granada Hills at Royal.
Hart and El Camino Real, the top teams in the regular season, drew first-round byes. Hart will play the winner of Camarillo-Crespi on Wednesday. El Camino Real will play the winner of Santa Monica-Kennedy. The semifinals are Friday.