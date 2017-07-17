Village Christian cancels its 2017 football season

Because of a dwindling number of students going out for football, Sun Valley Village Christian announced Monday that it has canceled its 2017 football season.

Coaches had warned players weeks ago of the possibility, and some have already transferred. Crespi has five former Village Christian players on its roster, including the team's best, 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman Chris Love.

Players who transfer will be eligible immediately.

Village Christian announced that it intends to resume football in 2018. It has a middle school program with more than 50 students participating.