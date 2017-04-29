Vista Murrieta gets walk-off victory over Corona in 14th inning

In the bottom of the 14th inning on Saturday in a nonleague game, Brandon Luna of Vista Murrieta finally brought the game to a conclusion with an RBI single to give Vista Murrieta a 3-2 win over Corona.

Jake Moberg went four for six. Joey Hodapp and Mitchell Moralez each had three hits. Lucas Gonzalez threw six innings of shutout relief. Jayden Kiernan had three hits for Corona.

Chaminade and Newbury Park split a doubleheader. Chaminade won, 3-1, in the first game. Reece Weinberg had two hits. In the second game, Newbury Park won, 8-3. Cameron Kinsner had two hits and three RBI.

Sophomore Jake Thau threw five shutout innings and also had three RBI in Redondo's 6-0 win over St. Bernard.

El Camino Real defeated Verdugo Hills, 3-1. Joseph Avrahamy went two for two. Cameron Gaskill threw a complete game.

Cleveland defeated Marshall, 4-3. Greg Conklin had three RBI.

Aliso Niguel defeated San Clemente, 4-3, in eight innings. Chris Aubort and Michael Davinni each had three hits.

Mira Costa advanced to the final of the Redondo tournament with a 12-1 win over Peninsula.

Dylan Dennis, Chase Meidroth, and Dejon Liava'a all had two-run doubles. Joey Acosta had four RBI. Sophomore Christian Bodlovich improved to 6-0.

La Mirada defeated Edison, 3-1. Damien defeated Los Osos, 5-1.

San Fernando defeated Narbonne, 5-4. Steven Villagran threw complete game, striking out five. He also went three for four with a double and triple.

Hart defeated Palisades, 5-0. Ryan Carolan and Brendan Henry combined for the shutout.