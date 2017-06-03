Walnut wins Southern Section Division 3 baseball title

Strong pitching from Jacob Garcia and lots of hitting from James Arakawa powered Walnut to a 13-2 win over Righetti in the Southern Section Division 3 baseball championship game on Saturday in Riverside.

Garcia struck out six and allowed four hits and one earned run in 5 2/3 innings.

Arakawa went three for three with four RBI. Dylan Zavala added two hits and two RBI.

In Division 6, Santa Maria defeated Moreno Valley, 9-0. Trevor Garcia threw a complete game, striking out seven, walking one and allowing four hits. Tommy Herrera went three for four.