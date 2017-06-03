Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Walnut wins Southern Section Division 3 baseball title
|Eric Sondheimer
Strong pitching from Jacob Garcia and lots of hitting from James Arakawa powered Walnut to a 13-2 win over Righetti in the Southern Section Division 3 baseball championship game on Saturday in Riverside.
Garcia struck out six and allowed four hits and one earned run in 5 2/3 innings.
Arakawa went three for three with four RBI. Dylan Zavala added two hits and two RBI.
In Division 6, Santa Maria defeated Moreno Valley, 9-0. Trevor Garcia threw a complete game, striking out seven, walking one and allowing four hits. Tommy Herrera went three for four.