War on the Floor 'Future Stars' Showcase is on Saturday at St. Genevieve
The War on the Floor "Future Stars" Showcase for girls' and boys' basketball will take place on Saturday at St. Genevieve.
The class of 2018 for girls is at 4 p.m. and the class of 2019 is at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $10.
Players from Granada Hills, Simi Valley, Newbury Park, Valencia, Birmingham and Chaminade are among the schools represented.
The boys' games are at 5:30 p.m. (2019) and 7 p.m. (2018).
Crespi's Taj Regans, Taft's Kihei Clark, West Ranch's Austin Galuppo and Alemany's DJ McDonald are among the players in the 2018 game.