Live stream schedule for Southern Section championships in baseball, softball
|Eric Sondheimer
All five Southern Section championship softball games on Friday and Saturday at Bill Barber Marine Corps Memorial Park in Irvine will be streamed live for free on Foxsportsgo.com.
Also being streamed will be the two championship baseball games on Friday night from Dodger Stadium, Division 1 and 2.
Baseball games on Friday and Saturday at UC Riverside will be available on pay for view on NFHSnetwork.com.